Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 19,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 43,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $331.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886,500. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $215.99 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.