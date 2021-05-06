Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 958,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,915,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

