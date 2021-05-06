Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 384 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 55,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,886. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $76.29.

