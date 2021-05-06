Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $422.46

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 422.46 ($5.52) and traded as high as GBX 477.40 ($6.24). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.94), with a volume of 2,436,338 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 477.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 423.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

About Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

