Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.20. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 591,006 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 69.56% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

