Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.46. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 8,503,036 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

