Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.46. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 8,503,036 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61).
About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.