Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.45

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.45 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 163.90 ($2.14). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 163.90 ($2.14), with a volume of 59,817 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.66. The company has a market cap of £124.79 million and a PE ratio of 56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 1.87 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

