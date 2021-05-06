ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.60.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,319. ExlService has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $97.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

