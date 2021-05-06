Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.01).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,494. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

