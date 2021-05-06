Algorand (ALGO) Trading 17.1% Higher This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Algorand has a market cap of $4.43 billion and approximately $494.88 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00002656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.10 or 0.00342234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00031325 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,464,696,620 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,308,036 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

