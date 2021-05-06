Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $49.55. 43,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,321. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $709,919.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,967.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,847. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

