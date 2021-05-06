Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.96. 15,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,444. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,590 shares of company stock worth $20,668,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.