Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.
Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.96. 15,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,444. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,590 shares of company stock worth $20,668,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
