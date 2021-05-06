Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 540,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,809,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $257.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

