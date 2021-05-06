Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) PT at $170.50

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

GH stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,495. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 715,360 shares of company stock valued at $113,296,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 98.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Guardant Health by 135.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 181,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 104,334 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $8,371,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

