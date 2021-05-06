Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.57

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.57 and traded as high as C$23.61. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$23.16, with a volume of 438,465 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Parex Resources to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.61.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.1400002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total value of C$55,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at C$7,522,425.54. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,065,475. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

