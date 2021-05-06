Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.89). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 249,416 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.17. The stock has a market cap of £122.61 million and a PE ratio of 22.50.

In other news, insider Jerome Booth acquired 3,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

