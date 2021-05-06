Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASTE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.65. 6,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,046. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

