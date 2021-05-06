Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

WTKWY stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

