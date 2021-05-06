Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS KKPNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 222,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,118. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

