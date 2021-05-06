Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

BDC traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,798. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $54.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

