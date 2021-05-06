boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.54. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.