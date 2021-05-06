Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GASNY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Santander upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 5,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

