Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.68 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.

CARR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 154,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,609. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.63.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.