Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.68 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.
CARR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 154,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,609. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.63.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
