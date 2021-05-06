Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.73. 61,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.41. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

