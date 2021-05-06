So-Young International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,552 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,164% compared to the average daily volume of 281 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 18,073.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,146. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.50 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

