Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BMWYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. 70,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,671. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

