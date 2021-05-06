Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $55.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,520. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,546. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

