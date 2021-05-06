$0.03 EPS Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. 3D Systems posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 117,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,386,842. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 3D Systems by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

