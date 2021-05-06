390 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Eaton stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.44. 45,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

