Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,383 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.99. 123,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.17 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

