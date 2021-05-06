Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.07. 46,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.