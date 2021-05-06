Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $68.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.93. 219,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,615. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

