Loom Network Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $144.12 million and approximately $18.68 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00083403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00804735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00102912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,031.68 or 0.09012026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

