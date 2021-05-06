Wrapped NXM Trading Up 9.3% This Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $164.12 million and $42.61 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $97.87 or 0.00175139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00804515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00102652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.97 or 0.09017617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

