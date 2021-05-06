Analysts Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. US Ecology posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECOL. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth $12,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after buying an additional 272,219 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,633,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.76. 1,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,438. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

