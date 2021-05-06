Jefferies Financial Group Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $150.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.80.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $131.22. 2,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,573. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $130.48.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,866 shares of company stock worth $3,566,531. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

