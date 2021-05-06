Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $$17.20 during trading on Thursday. Securitas has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

