AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get AMS alerts:

AMSSY traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 5,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416. AMS has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.