Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

