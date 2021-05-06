Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,466.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $833,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,554 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX traded up $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $309.15. The company had a trading volume of 76,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.56 and a 200-day moving average of $270.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $309.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

