DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Hits Market Cap of $104.25 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $104.25 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00083869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.20 or 0.00806799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.75 or 0.09043160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

