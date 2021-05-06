$673.63 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report $673.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $667.30 million to $681.28 million. ManTech International reported sales of $632.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.55. 3,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,894. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.16. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

