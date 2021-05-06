Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%.

NYSE FRT traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,248. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

