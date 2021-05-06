Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of BC stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.90. 11,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,085. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

