Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.