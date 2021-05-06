Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $253.16 million and $75.50 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00083869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.20 or 0.00806799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.75 or 0.09043160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.