Brokerages Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Target Price at $9.31

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $115,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 178.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 273.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSPR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

