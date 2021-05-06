Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target at $200.80

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.