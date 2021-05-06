EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

EDRVF stock remained flat at $$25.11 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

