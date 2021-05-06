Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. 5,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

